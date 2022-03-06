American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Dycom Industries worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

