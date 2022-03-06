American International Group Inc. Sells 192,576 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,576 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 107.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

NYSE CDAY opened at $66.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,475 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,378 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

