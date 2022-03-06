American International Group Inc. Sells 2,966 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,974 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.