American International Group Inc. Sells 3,416 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in FOX by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in FOX by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in FOX by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 78,158 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1,175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $42.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.