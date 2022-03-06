American International Group Inc. Sells 35 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,437.40.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,919.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,313.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,223.17. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,363.32 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $76.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

