American International Group Inc. Sells 4,771 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

