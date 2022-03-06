American International Group Inc. Sells 6,318,584 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318,584 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

