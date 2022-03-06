American International Group Inc. Sells 7,967 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of International Bancshares worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

