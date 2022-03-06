American International Group Inc. Trims Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,391 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after purchasing an additional 104,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 180,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Airlines by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after purchasing an additional 210,568 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

UAL stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

