American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Up 37.6% in February

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,400 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 682,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,017,000 after buying an additional 340,333 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,379,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
