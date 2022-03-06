American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Up 37.6% in February

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,400 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 682,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,017,000 after buying an additional 340,333 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,379,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

AWR stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,898. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.