American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $4,551,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $238.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

