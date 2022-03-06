Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ameriwest Lithium stock opened at 0.75 on Friday. Ameriwest Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.53 and a twelve month high of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.94.

