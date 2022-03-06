AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 173.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 30.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $148.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

