Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Amkor Technology worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,400 over the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

