AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after buying an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after buying an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,106,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN opened at $104.61 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.92.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.