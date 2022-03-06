Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 268,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 303,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 210,536 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

