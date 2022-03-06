Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Post $1.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Argo Group International (Get Rating)
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
