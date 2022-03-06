Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.67. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.00. 95,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,995. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.47. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

