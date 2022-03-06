Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after buying an additional 205,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

HTBK traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $11.66. 91,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $702.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

