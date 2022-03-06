Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will report $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.04. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.33. 535,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $185.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day moving average is $166.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

