Analysts Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

MTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTX traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $66.82. 200,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,889. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.