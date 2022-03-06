Analysts Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.24. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,728,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPO opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. Snap One has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

