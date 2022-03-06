Analysts Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.49 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will report $628.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $618.50 million to $645.80 million. Splunk reported sales of $502.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.66.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.26. Splunk has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $875,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,390 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Splunk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,842,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

