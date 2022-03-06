Analysts Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.30. Aflac reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

