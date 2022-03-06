Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Post $1.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $1.93. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.66. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

