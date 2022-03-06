Analysts Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the lowest is $2.82 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 632.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $110.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

