Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to announce $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $150.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

