Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.94. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

EXP stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $120.47 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

