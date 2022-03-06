Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) to announce $130.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.55 million to $133.03 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $102.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $544.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $573.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $565.38 million, with estimates ranging from $532.21 million to $605.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,525,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.03%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

