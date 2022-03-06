Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $946.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $946.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $981.00 million and the lowest is $897.20 million. Mattel reported sales of $874.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $86,611,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $50,736,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,221 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Mattel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,045,000 after buying an additional 1,643,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

