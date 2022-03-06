Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Announce $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) to announce $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $162.26. 9,057,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,311,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41. The stock has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

