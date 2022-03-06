Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

