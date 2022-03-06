Analysts Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.93 Million

Analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will announce $15.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.66 million to $16.20 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $65.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $65.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.06 million, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $72.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

USCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,575,000.

Shares of USCB opened at $13.90 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

