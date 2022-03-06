Analyzing Core Molding Technologies (CMT) and Its Peers

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE: CMT – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Core Molding Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $222.36 million $8.16 million 22.47 Core Molding Technologies Competitors $2.40 billion $157.88 million 22.03

Core Molding Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies. Core Molding Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 2.15, meaning that their average share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies 1.14% 4.75% 2.62% Core Molding Technologies Competitors 4.55% 2.47% 4.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Core Molding Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Molding Technologies Competitors 115 655 774 39 2.47

As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.98%. Given Core Molding Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Core Molding Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Core Molding Technologies rivals beat Core Molding Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.