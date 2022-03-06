Analyzing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A -16.31% Flux Power -50.09% -87.33% -46.92%

This table compares ESS Tech and Flux Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.41 million N/A N/A Flux Power $26.26 million 1.28 -$12.79 million ($1.04) -2.02

Flux Power has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ESS Tech and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 357.88%. Flux Power has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.43%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than ESS Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flux Power beats ESS Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

About Flux Power (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

