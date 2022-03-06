Analyzing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) and Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Innoviva shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Innoviva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Innoviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -69.76% -58.71% Innoviva 67.84% 56.88% 32.49%

Volatility & Risk

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviva has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Innoviva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innoviva 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 220.45%. Innoviva has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.43%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Innoviva.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Innoviva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $38.54 million 17.16 -$157.92 million ($2.30) -4.16 Innoviva $391.87 million 3.06 $265.85 million $2.78 6.21

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Innoviva beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc. is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI. The company was founded by P. Roy Vagelos, Mathai Mammen, and George M. Whitesides in November 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

