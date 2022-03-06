Analyzing United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Bancorporation of Alabama and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A Wintrust Financial 0 1 6 1 3.00

Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $107.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Dividends

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 30.77% 16.75% 1.71% Wintrust Financial 25.04% 11.76% 0.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Wintrust Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $45.85 million 2.44 $12.17 million N/A N/A Wintrust Financial $1.86 billion 2.84 $466.15 million $7.59 12.18

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama (Get Rating)

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC, trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.