AnRKey X ($ANRX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $123,199.00

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $123,199.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.78 or 0.06653114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,837.02 or 1.00181433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047747 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,219,279 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

