Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $483.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $476.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $451.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.03. Anthem has a 12 month low of $322.75 and a 12 month high of $477.47. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Anthem by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Anthem by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Anthem by 3,077.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

