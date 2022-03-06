AntiMatter (MATTER) Reaches Market Cap of $14.92 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00103604 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars.

