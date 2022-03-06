Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $219.41 million and $29.05 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $11.77 or 0.00031073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

