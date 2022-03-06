Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT makes up about 4.5% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Apartment Income REIT worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Sperling purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.09. 851,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.