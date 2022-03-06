Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

AIRC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.09. 851,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,132. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Sperling acquired 758 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $39,923.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,809,000 after acquiring an additional 129,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,999 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,089,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

