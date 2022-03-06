Apella Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. 37,019,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058,229. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.