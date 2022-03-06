Apella Capital LLC Has $15.28 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,849 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,214. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.15 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.59.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

