Apella Capital LLC Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,321,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,191,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,630,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

