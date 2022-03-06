Apella Capital LLC Has $8.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

