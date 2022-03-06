Apella Capital LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

NYSE:JPM traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.40. 21,014,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,105,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

