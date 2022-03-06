Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 42,396 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.37. 344,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,770. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $81.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18.

