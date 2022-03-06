Apella Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$79.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,799. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

